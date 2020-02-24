× Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax worked: UIC study

CHICAGO — Cook County’s unpopular sweetened beverage tax didn’t last long, but a new study says while it was in effect, it worked.

The 2017 tax was created in part to lower the amount of sugary drinks people consume. According to researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, sales of soda dropped 21% during the four months it was in effect.

Researchers said it proved to be an effective way to reduce consumption of drinks linked to chronic health conditions like diabetes and obesity.

An outcry by consumer groups and the public led officials to repeal the law.