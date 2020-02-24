Chinatown small businesses struggling in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A group gathered Monday night at the Chinatown Square Plaza to lend support to over 100 small businesses struggling in the wake of fear.

Since the news of coronavirus broke, business in Chinatown has slowly dropped off.

“There’s a stigma with the coronavirus that has made people scared to come around,” activist Carlos Matias said. “Some of them are down 50-80% in business.”

With only two former cases in Illinois, Chinatown business owners are saying the neighborhood is safe.

“We want people to know, in Chinatown, it’s safe,” restauranteur Tony Hu said. “We want to promote Chinatown and support business and also prosperous communities.”

Hu said upwards of 3,000 jobs are being affected by the decline.

“Owners lose business, lose money, making no tips,” Hu said. “No monies, so their families are suffering."

The suburban couple who contracted coronavirus have been cleared and left isolation earlier this month.