× Bloomberg presidential campaign office vandalized in Chicago

CHICAGO — Police are investigating vandalism at an office for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign on Chicago’s North Side.

Chicago police report the terms “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were spray-painted across four windows on the front of a building in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Edgewater.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the vandalism was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen says in a statement, “This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we’ve seen in recent weeks in states across the country.” No one has been arrested for the vandalism.