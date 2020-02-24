× 30-year-old bicyclist stabbed Monday on 606 trail

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old bicyclist was stabbed Monday afternoon on the 606 trail in Humboldt Park.

At around 12:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3200 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

Police said a 30-year-old man was on his bike when an unknown suspect knocked the victim over by kicking the bike.

Police said the suspect then jumped on top of the man and struck the victim with an unknown object being fleeing eastbound.

The bicyclist suffered a stab wound to the right shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.