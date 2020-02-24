15-Year-old boy critically hurt in stabbing in Ranch Triangle neighborhood

Posted 4:53 AM, February 24, 2020, by
Data pix.

CHICAGO -- A man was walking with a friend along Bissell in the Ranch Triangle neighborhood. Two men got out of a car and chased after them.  The teenager was stabbed in the chest, arm, and leg. He is in critical condition. Police are questioning three people. No word on a motive.

