CHICAGO -- A man was walking with a friend along Bissell in the Ranch Triangle neighborhood. Two men got out of a car and chased after them. The teenager was stabbed in the chest, arm, and leg. He is in critical condition. Police are questioning three people. No word on a motive.
15-Year-old boy critically hurt in stabbing in Ranch Triangle neighborhood
