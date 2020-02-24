× 15-year-old boy critical following Morgan Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in Morgan Park.

Just after 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was walking when two unknown male suspects approached him. One of the suspects fired shots at the boy, striking him in the stomach and shoulder.

The boy was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.