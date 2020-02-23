Potential for heavy snow Tuesday prompts Winter Storm Watch for northwest Chicagoland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of northwest Chicagoland Sunday as six inches or more of heavy, wet snow could cross the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Beginning early Tuesday morning in far northwest portions of the area, rain or a rain-snow mix will change to a steady, accumulating heavy wet snow and spread east.

Heaviest snow accumulations of six inches or greater are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, falling primarily along and north of Interstate-88 and could extend into the immediate Chicago area. Lesser amounts of snow can be expected farther south.

Strong winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow, and travel could be very difficult during that time, according to the NWS. The Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning commutes are most likely to be affected.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Wednesday morning for the following counties in Illinois: De Kalb, Kane, Lake, Lee, Mchenry and Ogle.

