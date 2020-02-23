Winter storm to bring heavy wet snow/colder temps
Winter Storm/potential flooding forecasts in place over the Chicago area
Winter Weather Advisory for an additional 1 to 3-inches continues for a good portion of the Chicago area Saturday
Potential for heavy snow Tuesday prompts Winter Storm Watch for northwest Chicagoland
Patchy freezing drizzle to affect parts of the Chicago area Wednesday a.m. More significant, potentially messy weather system to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday into Saturday. Colder pattern locking in the rest of January
Update – Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories strong winds/waves and flooding rains continue across the Chicago area this Saturday morning
Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871
-
Unseasonable warmth to knock out Boxing Day record
-
Pacific air arrives with wind and unseasonably mild late winter temps Sunday; until then, clouds/flurries linger— period of snow showers Fri night/Sat; colder air’s arrival next week set may stage for snow or wintry mix Tue & Wed
-
Storm could bring ice, snow to Friday evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued
Winter Weather Advisory continues north and west portions today – strong cold front brings snow showers/falling temps and gusty west winds this afternoon
Worst storm of the season brings rain, ice and snow to Chicagoland; Winter Storm Watch issued
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
Winter 2019-2020’s biggest storm to date threatens the Chicago area with a multitude of significant threats: heavy rain/flooding, lakeshore flooding, ice storm and heavy snow