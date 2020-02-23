Democratic candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney face off in debate on WGN-TV

Watch at 6 p.m. CT: Candidates running for Cook County State’s Attorney face off in the first of two debates hosted by WGN

The four Democrat candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney are set to face off in a commercial-free, televised debate airing Sunday, February 23 at 6 p.m. CT.

Moderated by WGN-TV Political Report hosts Tahman Bradley and Paul Lisnek, the debate features the four Democrat candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney, including: incumbent Kim Foxx, former prosecutor Bill Conway, former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti and former prosecutor Donna More.

The debate with two Republican candidates for the office will air next Sunday, March 1 at 6 p.m.