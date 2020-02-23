× This time, Coby White’s 33-point performance is good enough to snap the Bulls’ losing streak

CHICAGO – On Saturday, being at his best wasn’t enough to snap his team’s season-long losing streak. So Coby White decided to bring that kind of performance back for a second-straight evening.

Twenty-four hours later, it would prove to be just what the Bulls needed to finally get in the win column in the month of February.

Coby White just dropped 33 points, matching a career-high set…yesterday. Here's all the different ways Coby got buckets tonight: pic.twitter.com/qJH2rhVeQq — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 24, 2020

Just as he did on Saturday in a loss to the Suns, White dropped a career-high 33 points, but this time he had enough support from those around him to make it a victorious effort. Two other teammates, Zach LaVine and Thaddeus Young, eclipsed the 20-point mark on the night, helping the Bulls to a 126-117 win over the Wizards Sunday evening at the United Center.

All of those efforts, led by White, snapped the Bulls season-long eight-game losing streak, giving the group their first win since their January 27th triumph over the Spurs.