Sunday Brunch: Shrimp N’ Gritz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Jose Melendez Jr. from Carnivale in the Fulton River District stopped by Sunday Brunch to promote their Mardi Gras celebration on Fat Tuesday.

He cooked his Shrimp N' Gritz dish.

Ingredients:

Grits:

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 cups 2% milk

1/3 cup butter, cubed

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup uncooked old-fashioned grits

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Shrimp:

8 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dry ancho chili powder

4 green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan, bring the broth, milk, butter, salt and pepper to a boil.

2. Slowly stir in grits.

3. Reduce heat and cook for 20 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

4. Stir in cheese until melted.

5. Set aside and keep warm.

6. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp.

7. Remove to paper towels with a slotted spoon; drain, reserving 4 teaspoons drippings.

8. Sauté the shrimp, garlic and seasoning in drippings until shrimp turn pink.

9. Serve with grits and sprinkle with onions and cilantro