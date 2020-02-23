Police: Man holds up knife to Bucktown Walgreens cashier, robs store

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man after a robbery at a Bucktown Walgreens Sunday morning.

At around 7:45 a.m., police responded to the Walgreens, located at the intersection of Milwaukee and Armitage, on the report of a robbery.

Police said a man went behind the counter and held a knife up to the cashier. He then took off with cash and got away.

Police said the man, who is 6’3”, was wearing a blue zip-up jumpsuit with an orange stripe across the front. He had a skull cap with a scarf over his face.

Police said the man fits the same description as the suspect who stabbed a Walgreens cashier in the 1500 block of West Fullerton an hour later. 

The description also fits a robbery of a Walgreens last week on the Northwest Side.

