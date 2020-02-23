Man dead after shooting at Chatham convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was killed following a shooting outside a Chatham convenience store Saturday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove on the report of a shooting.

Police said 40-year-old Terrance Maggette was inside the store when he shot through the door at an unknown man. Police said after Maggette exited the store, the man returned fire and shot Maggette multiple times.

Maggette was pronounced dead after arriving to University of Chicago Hospital.

Police are looking the suspect after he reportedly drove off in a gold SUV.

Area South detectives are investigating.