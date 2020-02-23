× In a very difficult Big East season, DePaul enjoys a positive night on Saturday

CHICAGO – It was about two months ago at this time that fans of Blue Demons’ basketball were finally dreaming about a March of basketball that extended past the first ten days.

A 12-1 DePaul squad, with a few strong wins over major conference opponents, looked as if they would snap the program’s 16-year NCAA Tournament drought this season. One could even see a just a .500 record in the conference earning Dave Leitao’s team a coveted invitation to the Big Dance.

Then the Big East happened.

Aside from one great day against then No. 5 Butler at home on January 18th, conference play has been a disaster for the Blue Demons, who’ve watched their hopes for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid crumble. They dropped their first four Big East games, then after the win over the Bulldogs, proceeded to lose their next eight-straight contests.

Not all of them were blowouts – with six games being decided by seven points or less – but the only way that DePaul is going to the Big Dance now is a win in the conference tournament in New York.

But at least the team was able to enjoy a nice evening that they expected more of back in December when it looked as if the team was headed towards a postseason berth.

For the first time in over a month, the Blue Demons finally won a game, getting out to a second half lead and not letting it go in a 74-68 triumph over Georgetown at Wintrust Arena.

Chicago native Charlie Moore finished with 20 points on the evening to pace an effort and a result that was a long time coming for the program which at one point was 11 games over the .500 mark. This kept them from going under that mark for the first time all season as they are now at 14-13 while delivering a blow to the Hoyas’ tournament resume.

Romeo Weems contributed 19 points to the effort with Paul Reed kicking in 12, and while it provided a positive moment for the program, there are still plenty of questions for the Blue Demons as the regular season comes to a close.

Barring a surprise run to a Big East Tournament Title, DePaul will miss the tournament for a fifth-straight season in Leitao, which has some wondering if the coach would be replaced at season’s end. His deal expires at the end of the 2019-2020 season, though the school did enter into negotiations to extend Leitao’s contract through 2023-2024 season back in September.

Continuity could bring Leitao back since four of his five starters from Saturday night, including Reed, Weems, Moore, and Jalen Butz, all have eligibility after this season. Guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is the only senior among the players that have seen significant time this season, and the team will get back guard Devin Gage, who is out for the year with a hand injury.

For the moment, these Blue Demons have four games left in their regular season that started with so much promise, starting with a game at Xavier on Tuesday night. At least in the midst of a rough Big East season, DePaul was able to enjoy a night that was more like their great beginning to the campaign.