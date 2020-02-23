Ice age predictions of the 1980s and global warming

Posted 7:57 PM, February 23, 2020, by

Dear Tom,
In the 1980s there was talk about a coming ice age. Now the talk is about global warming. What happened to cause the change?

James Leon
Dear James,
A series of especially harsh winters and cool summers from the mid 1970s to the mid 1980s prompted speculation that a new ice age was imminent. Locally, the media portrayed images of glaciers pushing south along Michigan Avenue in the not-too-distant future. “Ice-age speculation” peaked in the mid 1980s, after which the focus of discussion gradually shifted to global warming, prompted by the occurrence of warming temperatures practically worldwide. The ice-age scenario is still accepted by some, but the great majority of atmospheric scientists believe the issue now is about global warming: how rapidly it is occurring and how to deal with it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.