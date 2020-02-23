× Coby White’s career effort is not enough for the Bulls to stop their season-long losing streak

CHICAGO – It was a common story with a positive twist that, once again, ended so negatively.

So much for Coby White’s career night, because too much went wrong at times to be able to make it count towards a victory. Not even a 17-point lead against a team that’s also rebuilding was enough to hold up and stop the longest losing streak of the Bulls’ season.

A bad start to the second half had the Bulls rallying for most of the final 24 minutes, and their struggles with turnovers and rebounding allowed the Suns to get out of the United Center with a 112-104 victory. That sends Jim Boylen’s team to their eighth-straight defeat, which is their longest of the season, including their third-straight to a team with a losing record.

Coby White had a career-high 33 points along with seven three-pointers, which ties his high for the year, which helped the Bulls pull out to a ten-point lead at the half. He was 11-of-22 from the field, 13 of those attempts came from the outside, and he even got the Bulls back to the lead after losing it in the third quarter. White’s final three-pointer of the night gave the Bulls the lead back at 92-90 and it grew to four after a layup by Shaq Harrison shortly after.

It’s the sixth time White has scored more than 20 points in a game this season, but just his second since the beginning of December and the first 30-point game of his career.

Yet he struggled like the other Bulls all night with turnovers, committing a team-high five on the evening and adding to the Bulls’ total of 25 on the evening. Rebounding was also an issue for the Bulls, as they struggled on the defensive end, allowing 17 on the night, including ten to Deandre Ayton who also had 28 points on the night.

His performance along with that of Devin Booker (team-high 29 points) helped the Phoenix outscore the Bulls 65-47 in the second half, and keep a short-handed Bulls’ team reeling after the All-Star break.

Luke Kornet was out for this game and is questionable of Sunday’s second half of a back-to-back at home against the Wizards. Whether Wendell Carter Jr. (Ankle) can return from his ankle injury is still unknown, as the team continues to rely on their backups to try to end this losing stretch.

Not even career efforts are enough for this group, which continues to flounder as February comes to a close.