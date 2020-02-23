× Blackhawks await trade deadline moves after a loss to the Stars on Sunday

DALLAS – Whatever was to happen on Sunday afternoon at the American Airlines Arena probably wasn’t going to change the mind of Stan Bowman.

Two points weren’t going to be enough to sway the general manager from making moves that will benefit the team in the future more than the present since the Wild Card race isn’t playing into the Blackhawks’ favor. Erik Gustafsson was already being held out of the contest since he’s expected to be traded before the NHL’s Monday afternoon deadline, with other trade rumors also circulating around the group before faceoff.

That was probably more prominent on fan’s minds as they tuned into the contest against the Stars in Dallas, and they dealt with much of the same frustrations that they have with this team all season long. It’s also a big reason why the team finds themselves selling at the trade deadline instead of buying.

Despite a strong performance in goal from Corey Crawford, the Blackhawks couldn’t support him with their own offense against a tough Stars’ defense. A second period goal by Tyler Seguin turned out to be the game-winning in a 2-1 Dallas win that sends the visitors to their eighth in their last eleven games.

Dominik Kubalik had the Blackhawks’ only goal of the game as he tallied a rare power-play score for the team in the second period, his 26th of the season. It was the only time they’d beat Anton Khudobin all day, as the Stars’ goalie made 31 saves on the afternoon.

For the record, the Blackhawks remain seven points behind the Jets for the last Western Conference Wild Card spot with three teams ahead of them in the chase for that position. But all the focus turns to Bowman now as he takes a look for possible landing spots for a few regular contributors.

A scratch the last two games, Gustafsson is almost certain to be dealt unless there is a late holdup. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, goalie Robin Lehner could also be on the move, especially if the Blackhawks decide they won’t be able to make a long-term deal for him work under the salary cap.

The Athletic reported that the Bruins could have an interest in forward Brandon Saad.

All of these rumors will be confirmed or unconfirmed within the next 24 hours, when the Blackhawks will move forward with or without a few of their key players.