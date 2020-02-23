American immigrant stories of past and present on display at American Writers Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At the American Writers Museum Sunday, author and attorney Fiona McEntee sat down with many kids to read her book “Our American Dream,” and explore the story of immigration in America.

“Everyone has a dream,” McEntee said. “An American dream. And I believe that we are more alike than some people would like to think.”

In a country of immigrants and their descendants, the ebs and flows of sentiment toward immigrants has always been felt.

"I mean, I’m an Irish immigrant and I see the privilege that comes along with that. But it wasn’t so long ago that Irish immigrants weren’t welcome in America either,” McEntee said. "And I feel that we have a duty to recognize that immigrants who are coming over the border, the parallels between them and the Irish immigrants of yesteryear are so apparent to me.

The public’s interest in immigration sparked the museum’s latest exhibit. It honors different histories and allows patrons to tell their story of how their family came to the United States.

"If you look at the authors here, they are immigrants and refugees or children of immigrants and refugees and they're incredibly powerful writers,” said Carey Cranston with the museum.

For parents there, it’s an important lesson.

“I want them to understand how important it is to welcome others to America,” Olivia Bedi said. “To love one another."