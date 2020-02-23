Afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically wounded in East Garfield Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person is dead and two others in critical condition after they were shot Sunday in East Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officials said a 25-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman were sitting in a vehicle parked in an alley on the 600 block of N. Troy Street when two unknown gunmen fired shots at the vehicle around 3 p.m. Sunday.

As neighbors enjoyed a sunny afternoon, they say they heard about 15 gunshots coming from the side of a brick apartment complex.

The three people inside the SUV were all shot, and the 25-year-old man was struck multiple times and later taken to Stroger Hospital by first responders, where he later died. The other two victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In a parking lot adjacent to a nearby alley, a silver sedan appears to have been shot out. Witnesses said the three victims were sitting in a red SUV when someone shot into the vehicle. Two of the victims reportedly ran out, but a third did not.

There were many people outside at the time of the shooting, including children playing around the corner, neighbors say. That area of Humboldt Park is typically pretty quiet, so the shooting came as a surprise to some.

"Put the guns you know that's all I can say. Put the guns down you have all these kids around here they're trying to live it's bad out here really," said neighbor Rosetta Robertson.

