× 29-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after 5 shot at West Side barbershop

CHICAGO — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after five were shot last month at a barbershop in West Garfield Park.

Walter Jackson, of East Chicago, has been charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder.

The shooting took place on Jan. 16 at a barbershop called Gotcha Faded located in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said two men entered the barbershop, looked around, exited the shop and then began firing into the doorway.

Police said an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot along with a 30-year-old male and a 40-year-old male. One of the men was an employee at the barbershop. The 11-year-old and 12-year-old are brothers.

There was also a toddler in the shop at the time who was not injured.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they were stabilized.

“This will not be tolerated,” Deputy Chief of Patrol at Area North Ernest Cato said. “We have to do something about this violence.”

Police continue to investigate.