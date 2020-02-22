Wide temp extremes in late February–Feb. 1873 record cold
-
Were the winters of 1976-7 through 1978-79 the harshest in Chicago weather history?
-
Dry weather expected through upcoming weekend
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
-
Which of the following daily temp extremes has historically outnumbered here in Chicago: Days where high temps fail to reach zero degrees or days where the high temp reaches or exceeds 100 degrees?
-
Putting the sun in Sunday: Mildest weather in over a month on the way
-
-
What is the city’s lowest record high temp?
-
Has Fairbanks recorded new temperature records?
-
80 degree highs and subzero lows in March
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
-
Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149 years
-
-
Could recent November record lows be the year’s coldest temperature?s
-
Cold settles in for a few days after mild Monday
-
Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 20s, cold and mostly sunny conditions