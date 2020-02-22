White Sox agree to deals with Bummer, Garcia

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 6: Aaron Bummer #39 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on August 6, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 5-3. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox agreed Saturday to a $16 million, five-year contract with reliever Aaron Bummer that includes two club options, and a $3.5 million, one-year deal with infielder Leury Garcia.

Bummer is due $1 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022, $3.75 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024. The White Sox hold options for $7.25 million in 2025 and $7.5 million in 2026, with $1.25 million buyouts for either season.

Garcia gets $3.25 million in 2020, with the White Sox holding a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout. He avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.25-million contract in January.

The 26-year-old Bummer had a 2.13 ERA and 27 holds in 58 appearances with the White Sox last season.

Garcia, 29, hit .279 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and a team-leading 93 runs for Chicago last year.

