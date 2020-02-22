× Silver Alert issued for missing 95-year-old McHenry County man

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a missing 95-year-old man last seen in unincorporated McHenry County.

Stanley Szczesny, 5’5”, 125 lbs., was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Scheid Lane.

Police believe Szczesny left on foot and it’s unknown where he may have been headed.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans. When a neighbor went to check on him at 8 p.m. Friday, he was gone.

Szczesny speaks English and Polish. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at 815-338-2144.