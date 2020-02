Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One For the Kids is an organization that funds several children’s charities and they're hosting their annual fundraising event, Curve Ball 2020, to benefit the Cerney Family.

Gavin Cerney is a 9-year-old with severe autism, epilepsy and ataxia that has left him with disabilities.

The money raised at the fundraiser will help cover his medical expenses.

For more information visit oneforthekids.org.