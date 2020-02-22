Man, 23, fatally stabbed outside Fulton River District bar

Posted 7:02 AM, February 22, 2020, by and , Updated at 07:11AM, February 22, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody after police said he fatally stabbed a man outside of a bar at the Fulton River District.

Chicago police said a 30-year-old man stabbed a 23-year-old man on the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue outside of Richard's Bar around 1:30 a.m. after the two were in a verbal dispute. The man was stabbed multiple times in the arm, back and neck.

The 23-year-old, identified as Kenneth Paterimos, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

It is unclear what started the argument between the two men.

The incident is under investigation.

