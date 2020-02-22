Families dance away the day to raise money for Lurie Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Families danced away Saturday to help raise money for Lurie Children’s Hospital.

For eight hours, hundreds bounced and danced their way for a good cause downtown, raising thousands of dollars to fight childhood illnesses.

4-year-old Gracie Miehkle was there with her family. They have come every year since her diagnosis with juvenile arthritis.

The Miehkle family spent a lot of time at Lurie fighting off Gracie’s infections.

In 11 years, the marathon has raised $3,500,000. All of it goes to Lurie Children’s Hospital to help with programs and research.

These kids are some of my unsung heroes,

said Deanna Kerns with the hospital. “They come in here and they put this day up there with any other holiday that they celebrate. They love dance marathon.”

Gracie’s smile shows the strength of a little girl with the support and love of her family and those who are raising money to help.