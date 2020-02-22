Fallen soldier born in Englewood honored on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Over 100 veterans honored a fallen soldier in his birthplace Saturday.

Henry Mayfield Jr. was killed last month while overseas in Kenya. The 23-year-old Hillcrest native was born in Englewood before joining the Army three years ago.

On Saturday, 16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman presented a plaque and medal of honor to Mayfield’s family at an event honoring veterans at Kennedy King College.

"I could not have let this day go by without honoring a young man who was born bred Englewood,” said Coleman. “ Who gave his life, so we salute him for serving our country.”

Mayfield Jr. is a graduate of Hillcrest High School and was enrolled briefly at Northern Illinois University before joining the military to help pay for school.

“He was very proud of being an Army man,” father Henry Mayfield Sr. said. He made his decision at 20 years old. He was a proud soldier.”

Other veterans recognized at the event as honorees included Charles Craft and Jennifer Buckner, who completed a tour in Iraq with the Air Force and was personally touched by Mayfield’s story.

“It was heartbreaking, we cried for days about that,” Buckner said. “How do you explain the call his family received, such a young age, the beginning of his career. But his legacy will live on and we will see to it."