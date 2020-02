× Child hospitalized after stabbing at Oak Lawn high school

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A child was hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight at Oak Lawn Community High School.

Police said a fight broke out between 15 kids just before 9 p.m. Friday night in the school parking lot. A basketball game was scheduled to end around 8 p.m.

The child who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with three stab wounds but is expected to be OK.

No further information was provided.