Author of ‘Hood Feminism’ talks race, feminism

CHICAGO — Author Mikki Kendall writes how mainstream feminism hasn't just failed women of color, but how it has failed white women, too.
Kendall's new book is called "Hood Feminism: Notes From the Women that a Movement Forgot" and she joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk race and feminism.
Kendall will be going meet and greets at two Chicago locations:
Meet Mikki Kendall
Wednesday, Feb. 26
7 p.m.
Women and Children First
5233 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60640
Thursday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m.
University of Chicago
Keller Center
1307 E. 60th
Chicago, IL 60637