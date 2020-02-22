× Aaron Bummer, Leury Garcia get new contracts from the White Sox on Saturday

CHICAGO – Around the trade deadline last year, many thought that he might be on his way out of town in order to bring another prospect into an already growing White Sox system.

But after sticking around for the rest of the 2019 season, Aaron Bummer is going to spend a good portion of his career in the south sider’s bullpen.

As part of a number of deals struck by the team on Saturday, the White Sox signed Bummer to a five-year, $16 million dollar contract that includes a pair of club options that could stretch the deal all the way to the 2026 season.

Meantime, another player who could factor in at a number of positions got himself a new deal for the 2020 season and perhaps the 2021 campaign as well.

Infielder Leury Garcia, who can also play the outfield as well, reached a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team while the team holds an option for next year as well.

An eight-year veteran, including seven with the White Sox, Garcia is a candidate to replace Yolmer Sanchez as the starting second baseman at least early in the 2020 season if Nick Madrigal is not brought up to the major league team immediately. He had a .279/.310/.378 slash line in 2019 with eight homers, 40 RBI, along with 15 stolen bases in 140 games.