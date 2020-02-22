2 arrested after deployed soldier witnesses Park Ridge burglary through app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Park Ridge soldier deployed overseas helped police capture two men burglarizing his garage 6,500 miles away.

It was right around lunch time in Iraq when Richard Wharton noticed an alert on his phone. When he clicked it open, Wharton saw two men trying to break into his garage back home.

Andres Gutierrez and Brandon Shaw were arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Friday after the soldier called police from the alert.

“He saw it and watched it and communicated great with us and called us right away,” Tom Gadomski with Park Ridge police said. “We had officers right in the area and found the offenders and took them into custody.”

Police said Wharton gave the dispatcher excellent descriptions of the suspects, who were caught with Wharton’s power tools.

Gutierrez and Shaw were charged with three counts of burglary.

“We just can’t say thank you enough for both serving his country and local community,” Gadomski said.