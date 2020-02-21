Yodeling dominatrix performs AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’

WGN Morning News was visited by a unique guest, with an even more unique profession.

Manuela Horn is a cast member in Teatro Zinzanni,  a comedy, cabaret and cirque show featuring a wide variety of talent. Her special talent? Shes's a yodeling dominatrix, of course.

While that career may seem like a no-brainer, she stumped the Morning News team when tasked to guess her profession.

She later closed out the Morning News for a raucous performance of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell", complete with yodeling and an accordion solo.

