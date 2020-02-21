Dear Tom,

What is the chance that Chicago will experience a temperature of zero degrees or lower in March?

Richard Price,

Bloomington, Ill.

Dear Richard,

It has happened, but the chance of a temperature of zero degrees or lower in March in Chicago is very low. In official records dating from 1871 (a period of 4,619 March days through 2019), 25 days recorded zero degrees or lower in March. Three of those days occurred in March of 1873 (-6 degrees on the 3rd, -12 on the 4th, and 0 on the 5th). The reading of -12 degrees on the 4th was also the lowest temperature ever recorded in March. The only other March with three sub-zero days occurred in 1943: -3 degrees on the 3rd, -2 on the 7th, and -7 on the 8th. Last March, in 2019, registered on one sub-zero day: -3 degrees on the 4th.