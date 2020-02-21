WGN Morning News’ ‘Mr. Rogers’ visits Chicago marijuana dispensary

We're remembering the days when Mister Rogers would visit businesses to see how they did things. So, we wondered— If Fred Rogers were alive today, what would be his first stop?

WGN Morning News announcer Mike Toomey donned a cozy red sweater and his best sneakers to become the TV icon for the day. His first stop? Midway Dispensary.

Always looking for an educational opportunity, Mr. Rogers learned the ins and outs of cannabis, from different pipes and a wide variety of strains.

Ever the charmer, he made fast friends with the dispensary staff, imparting his classic wisdom and messages of individuality.

King Friday XIII was clearly impressed by the experience and was spotted hitting an ATM to make a purchase.

Thanks to Midway Dispensary for letting WGN visit!

