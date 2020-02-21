Two carjackings just blocks apart in Chicago’s River North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A carjacking and an attempted carjacking happened just blocks apart in the River North neighborhood.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Hudson Avenue.. Police said a man was walking to his BMW, when an armed offender got out of a black Dodge Challenger and demanded his keys. The victim initially refused, at which point the offender fired his gun into the air. The man then handed over his keys and ran away.

Police said the offender got into the BMW but was unable to drive it for some reason, and left in the Dodge Challenger.

The latest incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street, when a man driving a Jeep was rear-ended while at a stop light by a dark-brown Volvo.

Police said the man exited his vehicle to assess the damage, and two people wearing masks got out of the Volvo and pointed a gun at him. One of the offenders fled in the victim's Jeep.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

Police are investigating.