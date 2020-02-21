Professor weighs in after racially insensitive ‘African animals’ assignment given at Beverly school

CHICAGO — A group of parents at a Beverly elementary school are angry about an "African animals" Black History Month project.

Parents got a letter sent home from three kindergarten teachers explaining a stand-alone Black History Month assignment that in many cases came attached with a picture of a monkey for the students to color.

Some parents called the project racially insensitive and tone deaf.

The Chicago Public Schools curriculum on African and African American studies does have a unit in the science section about animals from the continent.

Lionel Kimble, a junior associate professor of history at Chicago State University, spoke to WGN about the incident.

