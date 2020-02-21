SWAT teams deployed to CTA stations in effort to keep public transit safe

CHICAGO — Chicago police announced a new effort to keep public transit safe. The police department announced Friday that SWAT teams will be deployed onto CTA stations during the evening rush.

SWAT officers will be riding the trains around the clock as the Chicago Police Department works on a comprehensive safety plan. Fifty additional officers were assigned to the CTA on a full-time basis, and district officers will be making their rounds at stations more often.

The new measure comes after a spike in crime, including a deadly deadly shooting in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop.

Torrez Cathery, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Chicago police in west suburban Oak Park Thursday.

Interim police Supt. Charlie Beck said the killing was an execution and captured in graphic detail by CTA cameras.

Police said Cathery resisted arrest and police used a stun gun on him.

Police said he has a record with 22 prior arrests, the most recent just last month.

A 24-year-old Edward Charleston was shot and killed and two others, a man and a woman, were wounded. Both are still in the hospital. The man is in grave condition.

They also say two babies were in the group. They were unharmed.

Police said it was a personal dispute that began with a knife attack in October.

Chicago police plans to announce their comprehensive transit plan with Mayor Lori Lightfoot next week.