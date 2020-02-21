New mother rushes into fire, saves driver from tanker explosion in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother in Indianapolis narrowly saved a semi-truck driver before his tanker exploded, less than a week after she gave birth.

According to WXIN, Holly McNally was on her way home with her mother Thursday, and arrived on the scene just moments after the truck crashed.

“And I’m scanning and people are video taping and watching, but no one was going over there. So I told my mom I’m stopping, I’m going over there,” McNally said.

McNally and another man both ran to the driver and quickly put out the fire on him, before realizing the worst was yet to come.

“We got him out, and we start to walk away. And I see this huge stream of liquid and I could smell it. I said ‘Jeff honey what were you hauling?’ And he said jet fuel. And I was like ‘oh my gosh,” McNally said.

McNally’s shoes were soaked with that fuel. But she managed to snuff out the flames on the driver’s clothes, and both of them were able to get away from the fire before it spread.

“We’re trying to carry him down and it’s getting closer and closer. And the second explosion went off. And like smoke was hitting us and I was just praying like `God, please let us get out of here so I can see my baby.'”

Luckily, the three of them made it before the fire spread.

Two interstates were shut down for hours because of the crash. The truck driver is hospitalized in critical condition. State police said speed contributed to this crash.

Just four days ago, McNally gave birth to a son, Connor. He’s still in the NICU, where she had been just minutes before pulling up to the fire.

McNally hopes her story of selflessness might encourage others to do the same.