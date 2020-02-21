Midday Fix: We’re making margaritas just in time for National Margarita Day

Federales Bartender Eric Eul
Federales (180 N. Morgan St., Chicago, IL 60607)
Event:
2/22/20
- Federales National Margarita Day Specials:
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- $6 Classic, Mango, Raspberry and Strawberry Margaritas
- $15 Beer Bucks
Recipes:
FEDERALES CLASSIC MARGARITA:
- Ingredients
- 0.75 oz agave
- 0.75 oz lemon
- 1.5 oz lime
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz El Jimador Blanco
- Method and Technique
-
- Pour all ingredients into shaker, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into freshly iced FED Margarita glass.
- Garnish: salted tajin rim (optional) lime wheel
FEDERALES SKINNY MARGARITA:
- Ingredients
- 1 oz lime
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz El Jimador
- Top with Top Chico sparkling mineral water
- Method and Technique
- Pour lime, Cointreau and El Jimador into FED Margarita glass. Fill 3/4 with ice. Stir until properly diluted. Add a couple more ice cubes, top with Topo Chico. Gently stir.
- Garnish: salted tajin rim (optional) lime wheel