Midday Fix: We’re making a “skinny” margarita and a classic margarita just in time for National Margarita Day

Posted 11:22 AM, February 21, 2020, by , Updated at 01:22PM, February 21, 2020
Federales Bartender Eric Eul

Federales (180 N. Morgan St., Chicago, IL 60607)

https://federaleschicago.com/

 Event:

2/22/20

  • Federales National Margarita Day Specials:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • $6 Classic, Mango, Raspberry and Strawberry Margaritas
    • $15 Beer Bucks

Recipes:

FEDERALES CLASSIC MARGARITA:

  • Ingredients
    • 0.75 oz agave
    • 0.75 oz lemon
    • 1.5 oz lime
    • 1 oz Cointreau
    • 2 oz El Jimador Blanco
  • Method and Technique
    1. Pour all ingredients into shaker, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into freshly iced FED Margarita glass.
    2. Garnish: salted tajin rim (optional) lime wheel

 

FEDERALES SKINNY MARGARITA:

  • Ingredients
    • 1 oz lime
    • 1 oz Cointreau
    • 2 oz El Jimador
    • Top with Top Chico sparkling mineral water
  • Method and Technique
  1. Pour lime, Cointreau and El Jimador into FED Margarita glass. Fill 3/4 with ice. Stir until properly diluted. Add a couple more ice cubes, top with Topo Chico. Gently stir.
  2. Garnish: salted tajin rim (optional) lime wheel
