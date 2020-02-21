× Lunchbreak: Shaved Brussel Sprouts and Green Beans with Nuac Cham & details on the 15th Annual Tickled Pink event

Eden Executive Chef Devon Quinn

Eden (1748 W. Lake St., Chicago, IL 60612)

https://edeninchicago.com/

Event:

15th Annual Tickled Pink – February 28th

Tickled Pink at Rockwell on the River (3057 N. Rockwell St., Chicago, IL 60618)

Benefitting Bright Pink, the only national non-profit organization focusing on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.

https://tickledpinkchicago.com/

Recipe:

Shaved Brussel Sprouts and Green Beans with nuac cham, mighty vine tomato, grapefruit, peanut, crispy garlic and shallot, herbs.

Ingredients:

1C Brussel Sprouts, Sliced Thin

½ cup green beans, cut into 1/8” coins

2 Mighty Vine cherry tomatoes (Or other good quality hot house tomato)

¼ Ruby red grapefruit (supremes)

1 T Peanut, toasted and chopped

1/3 cup Fresh herbs (basil, cilantro, mint), torn, liberal amount

For Nuac Cham:

2T fish sauce

2T Brown Sugar

1T rice vinegar

1T Lime Juice

1t Ginger, chopped

1ea Thai chili, seeds removed, sliced as thinly as possible

Mix all ingredients until brown sugar is dissolved. Taste to make sure it is balanced. Adjust as needed.

For crispy shallots:

4 shallots, sliced 1/8” thick rings

¼ cup vegetable oil

Kosher salt to taste

Season shallots with salt and let stand for 15 minutes. Blot dry on paper towel, and fry at 250 degrees until light golden brown and crispy. Season with kosher salt.

For crispy garlic:

4 garlic cloves

1 cup dairy milk

Shave garlic thin on a mandolin, 1/8” thick, into cold milk. Bring milk up to a boil under low heat. Rinse with cold water. Blanch 2 more times in rapidly boiling water for 30 seconds each time. Dry the garlic with paper towel, and add to room temperature vegetable oil. Bring the heat up slowly until no bubbles remain. Remove from oil and allow to stand on several layers of paper towel. Season with salt.

Complete + Assemble:

Flash sauté the Brussels sprouts and green beans in a very hot pan, to cause some blistering. Add your halved tomatoes to the pan as well as the nuac cham. Peanuts are toasted, and added topically along with grapefruit supremes, crispy garlic, shallots and fresh herbs.