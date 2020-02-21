Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Waffles with Maple Syrup

Posted 11:25 AM, February 21, 2020, by , Updated at 01:23PM, February 21, 2020
Data pix.

Corrine Kozlak - Author and Food Stylist

http://www.corrinekozlak.com

Events:

Saturday, February 22

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Barnes & Noble Old Orchard
55 Old Orchard Center
Skokie, IL 60077
Tel: 847-676-2230

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2622

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062126730-0

+

March 21-22, 2020,  10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Maple Syrup Festival at NVP (North Park Village Nature Center Park)

Chicago Park District

5801 N. Pulaski Road

Chicago, IL 60646

Free / no registration necessary

Questions call 312-744-5472

+

Great River Maple

www.greatrivermaple.com

March 21st at our family farm located at:

217 Clay Brick Lane

Garnavillo, Iowa 52049

Recipe:

Pumpkin Waffles

Makes 6 waffles

Dry Ingredients :                        

2 cups flour

1/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

6 tablespoons butter, cubed, chilled

Wet Ingredients:

½ cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

3 eggs

1teaspoon vanilla or maple extract

Butter, softened

Maple Syrup, warmed

 Instructions:

In the bowl of a food processor with a metal blade, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt to combine.  Sprinkle cold butter pieces on top, and process until mixture forms coarse crumbs.  Transfer to a large bowl; make a well in center of mixture.

In a large glass measuring cup, whisk milk, cream, pumpkin, eggs and vanilla to combine.  Pour milk mixture into well of flour mixture and gently combine.  (A few lumps are desired.)

Heat a lightly greased waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer’s instructions.  (It usually takes about ½ cup batter per waffle.)  Keep waffles crisp in a low-temperature oven until ready to serve.  If necessary, reheat waffles on buttered waffle iron for 30 seconds.  Serve waffles hot with desired toppings.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.