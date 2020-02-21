Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Waffles with Maple Syrup

Corrine Kozlak - Author and Food Stylist
Events:
Saturday, February 22
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Barnes & Noble Old Orchard
55 Old Orchard Center
Skokie, IL 60077
Tel: 847-676-2230
https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2622
https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062126730-0
+
March 21-22, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Maple Syrup Festival at NVP (North Park Village Nature Center Park)
Chicago Park District
5801 N. Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60646
Free / no registration necessary
Questions call 312-744-5472
+
Great River Maple
March 21st at our family farm located at:
217 Clay Brick Lane
Garnavillo, Iowa 52049
Recipe:
Pumpkin Waffles
Makes 6 waffles
Dry Ingredients :
2 cups flour
1/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon fresh nutmeg
6 tablespoons butter, cubed, chilled
Wet Ingredients:
½ cup whole milk
½ cup heavy cream
1/3 cup pumpkin puree
3 eggs
1teaspoon vanilla or maple extract
Butter, softened
Maple Syrup, warmed
Instructions:
In the bowl of a food processor with a metal blade, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt to combine. Sprinkle cold butter pieces on top, and process until mixture forms coarse crumbs. Transfer to a large bowl; make a well in center of mixture.
In a large glass measuring cup, whisk milk, cream, pumpkin, eggs and vanilla to combine. Pour milk mixture into well of flour mixture and gently combine. (A few lumps are desired.)
Heat a lightly greased waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer’s instructions. (It usually takes about ½ cup batter per waffle.) Keep waffles crisp in a low-temperature oven until ready to serve. If necessary, reheat waffles on buttered waffle iron for 30 seconds. Serve waffles hot with desired toppings.