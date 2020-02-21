Lincoln Park H.S. removes another staff member after altercation with student

CHICAGO — Another staff member at Lincoln Park High School has been removed after an altercation with a student.

A letter was sent to parents Thursday night, saying in part, “creating a safe school culture and driving student outcomes remains our top priority at Lincoln Park High school. Today, I’m writing to inform you that a staff member temporarily assigned to the school was removed after an altercation with a student.”

The letter goes on and reiterates, “we continue to work very hard to ensure that your child has an environment where they can feel emotionally and physically safe, and we are encouraged by the positive progress we are seeing.”

Details of the incident are unknown at this time.

Trouble at the school since December has already prompted at least five internal investigations into alleged misconduct — involving both staff and students.

Last week, local school council members called for an outside investigation into the allegations and how Chicago Public Schools has handled the situations.