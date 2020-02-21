× Lakers-Clippers rescheduled game forces changes to the Bulls’ schedule

CHICAGO – The way things are looking at the moment, and as the injuries continue to pile up, it could be a game where only pride is on the line for the Bulls.

But the rescheduling of the Lakers-Clippers game that was postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant has adjusted the team’s schedule in the final week of the season.

For the NBA to reschedule the Lakers-Clippers game that was postponed in January due to the death of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, April 9th, two Bulls games have switched days: Games vs Clippers now on Monday, April 6, game vs Lakers now Wednesday, April 8. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Ayxzi7TjeO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 21, 2020

That contest, which was supposed to take place the Tuesday following Bryant’s death in a helicopter accident, will be played on Thursday, April 9th. To make that work, two Bulls’ games in Los Angeles against those teams had to be moved.

The one scheduled against the Clippers has been moved up two days to Monday, April 6th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The contest against the Lakers that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th has been moved back a day to Wednesday, April 8th. It will be apart of a busy stretch for the Bulls, who will have three games in four days as they also face the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday, April 5th.

Facing the Clippers will bring back some memories of arguably the best Bulls’ win of the season back on December 14th when they beat them at the United Center 109-106. While it did come with four Clippers’ regulars on the sidelines, including star Kawhi Leonard, it remains the Bulls’ only win over a team with a winning record at the time they played them this season.

The result was much more painful against the Lakers when they made their visit to Chicago on November 5th. In that contest, the Bulls led by 21 points with under 90 seconds to go in the third quarter only to drop the lead and the game 118-112. It’s one of the darker moments in another season of frustration for the Bulls, which will have a slightly different schedule to end thanks to some reshuffling.

Whether those contests will matter for anything but pride for the visitors is to be seen.