Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled

Posted 11:26 AM, February 21, 2020, by

CHICAGO — The children’s product manufacturer Kolcraft is recalling 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories to prevent risk of suffocation.

The accessories were sold with two of their bassinets —The Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet and Incline Sleeper and the Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet and Incline Sleeper.

There were no reported incidents or injuries with the Kolcraft products, but infants have died in similar products made by other manufacturers.

Kolcraft is offering a partial refund, or voucher on its website. For more information about the recall, visit kolcraft.com.

