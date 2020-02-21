It’s to be Chicago’s mildest weekend of 2020 ; March-level 50-deg possible Sunday; meteorological “whiplash” ahead next week: winter returns; two systems may “phase” over Midwest—upshot: Mon/Mon night snow or wintry mix; more important snow late Tue/Wed?

Posted 10:55 PM, February 21, 2020, by , Updated at 11:04PM, February 21, 2020
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.