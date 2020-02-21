It’s to be Chicago’s mildest weekend of 2020 ; March-level 50-deg possible Sunday; meteorological “whiplash” ahead next week: winter returns; two systems may “phase” over Midwest—upshot: Mon/Mon night snow or wintry mix; more important snow late Tue/Wed?
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight, 1-2 inches of snow possible
-
Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating quick-hitting burst of snow moving east across the Chicago area today- Snow arriving on schedule
-
Heavy snow falls fast in south suburbs; Will continue overnight
-
Snow on the way, temps in the 30s
-
Sticking snow expected Sunday
-
-
Snow Sunday before quiet start to the week
-
Winter Weather Advisory for an additional 1 to 3-inches continues for a good portion of the Chicago area Saturday
-
Snow to continue into Thursday morning rush; Bitter cold to follow
-
Accumulating snow to begin later this afternoon, spreading over Chicago area tonight
-
Cold and a chance of snow to end the week
-
-
Weekend to start with snow, then a warmup
-
Temps surge for a day in Pacific air Saturday but cold blast looms; could break daytime temp records in 35 states; “shovelable” snow Sun night/Mon—season’s first lake-enhanced snow
-
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday