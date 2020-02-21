Echosmith stopped by the Morning News, played their new single “Diamonds”

Echosmith is a multi-platinum alt-pop trio from California.  Their sophomore album Lonely Generation is out now via the band’s label, Echosmith Music  album reached #2 on iTunes Pop Chart and #11 on the iTunes Overall Album Chart. It’s an uplifting and honest coming-of-age soundtrack as Echosmith grows up as a band, family, and individuals. The album continues the band’s goal to encourage hope, love and camaraderie amidst the growing pains and happy moments that come with growing up.
The album touches on themes like falling in love, individuality, finding beauty in your flaws, overcoming the fear of being alone, and acknowledging life’s hard moments and never giving up hope that things will get better.
