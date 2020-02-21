× Cubs star Javy Baez now has his own bobblehead

CHICAGO — Cubs star Javier “Javy” Baez now has a custom bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead of the shortstop riding a bear cub Friday morning.

The bobbleheads are being produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Chicago Cubs and MLB merchandise.

El Mago is just the latest addition to the popular Riding Bobblehead Series, which also features teammate Kris Byant and Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

The bobbleheads are currently in production with expected delivery in May. They are $40 plus a flat-rate shipping cost of $8 per order.