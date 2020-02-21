× Cubs spring training opener pushed to Saturday night due to weather

MESA, Ariz. — Typically the weather doesn’t play havoc with the Cubs’ schedule until they get to Chicago for regular season games in March and April.

But before the team could even play a game in spring training in Arizona, mother nature has forced the team to alter their plans already.

The #Cubs have shifted the start time of tomorrow’s @SloanParkMesa opener against the Athletics to 6:10 p.m. MST due to the forecast of inclement weather throughout the morning and into the afternoon. No ticket exchange is necessary. pic.twitter.com/wg8PHi8CbP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 21, 2020

With bad weather predicted for the morning and early afternoon, the Cubs announced that their moving their Cactus League opener against the Athletics to night, with the first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. central, 6:10 p.m. mountain time.

It’s the first of 34 full or split squad games the team will play during spring training, with all but two coming in Arizona. A split-squad group will face the Reds in Las Vegas on March 7 and 8, with the team playing their last spring training game in Arizona on Monday March 23.

The Cubs will open the 2020 regular season in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Thursday, March 26, with their home opener against the Pirates on Monday, March 30.

Saturday’s game will also be the first on the team’s new Marquee Sports Network.