Cubs Marquee Network launches Saturday on 40 providers

CHICAGO — The Cubs new regional network is set to launch Saturday with 40 video providers as partners.

Marquee Sports Network will debut Feb. 22 and will air the Cubs’ first Spring Training game against the Oakland Athletics.

Marquee Sports Network will be available on these channels:

DIRECTV, channel 664

AT&T U-Verse, SD channel 740 and HD channel 1740

RCN, SD channel 377 and HD channel 679

MetroNet, channel 29

TVision, channel 100

Subscribers of Hulu and LiveTV+ in the Midwest will also have access to Marquee Network content, but only those who live in the Cubs “territory” will have access.

Marquee Sports Network’s debut comes a year after its announcement in February of 2019.

The Chicago Tribune reports Marquee Network is still trying to secure a spot on Comcast’s Chicago-area channel lineup.