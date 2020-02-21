Cubs Marquee Network launches Saturday on 40 providers

Posted 3:14 PM, February 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:13PM, February 21, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 11: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs hits a three-run home run to give the Cubs the lead against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park on August 11, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cubs defeated the Reds 6-3. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Cubs new regional network is set to launch Saturday with 40 video providers as partners.

Marquee Sports Network will debut Feb. 22 and will air the Cubs’ first Spring Training game against the Oakland Athletics.

Marquee Sports Network will be available on these channels:

  • DIRECTV, channel 664
  • AT&T U-Verse, SD channel 740 and HD channel 1740
  • RCN, SD channel 377 and HD channel 679
  • MetroNet, channel 29
  • TVision, channel 100

Subscribers of Hulu and LiveTV+ in the Midwest will also have access to Marquee Network content, but only those who live in the Cubs “territory” will have access.

Marquee Sports Network’s debut comes a year after its announcement in February of 2019.

The Chicago Tribune reports Marquee Network is still trying to secure a spot on Comcast’s Chicago-area channel lineup.

